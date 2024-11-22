Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. 346,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

