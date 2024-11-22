Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. 346,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Dividend History for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

