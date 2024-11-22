Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$154.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.73.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$145.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,412. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.93 and a 12-month high of C$152.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.