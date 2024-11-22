Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 84499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

