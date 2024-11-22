Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $434.02, but opened at $448.35. Dillard’s shares last traded at $441.08, with a volume of 19,065 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 229.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,796,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.