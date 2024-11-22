Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $462.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $404.00 to $462.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.61.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $9.11 on Friday, hitting $446.65. 2,129,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after buying an additional 540,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

