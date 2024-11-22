Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Caroti Stefano Sells 15,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.9 %

DECK stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $105.09 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 904.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,011,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,216,000 after purchasing an additional 910,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

