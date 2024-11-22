David W. Smith Sells 275 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $444.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $272.15 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

