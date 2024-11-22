David Brainard Sells 912 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $16,726.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,978.86. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $673.06 million, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.