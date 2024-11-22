Darwin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 407,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 833.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,683 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408,492 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

