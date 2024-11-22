Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 335 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $137.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $138.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

