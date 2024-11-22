Cypress Capital Group Buys New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.