Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $370.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Shares of CW stock opened at $367.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.67 and a 200-day moving average of $306.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.95%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,606,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after acquiring an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

