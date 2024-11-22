Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $45.07. 239,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 730,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.