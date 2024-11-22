Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

