Covenant Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,032.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $981.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $724.54 and a 1-year high of $1,068.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

