Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 337 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

