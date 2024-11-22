Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,738 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 291,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 174,866 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1,206.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,238,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,982,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $377,344.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,888,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,011,913.40. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 42,045 shares of company stock worth $953,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

