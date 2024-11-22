Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Solventum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth $27,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOLV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SOLV stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

