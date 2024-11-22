Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $61.44, with a volume of 844155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Copart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 336,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Copart by 162.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114,263 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.