Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $61.44, with a volume of 844155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRT
Copart Stock Performance
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $109,382,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 336,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Copart by 162.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 114,263 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.