Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Major Shareholder Sells $159,060.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

STZ stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,286. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

