Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 55,854 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,854 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.