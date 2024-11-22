Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $318,988.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,952.20. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 575,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,808. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,971. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -668.25 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

