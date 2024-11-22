Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 175.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

KAR opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPENLANE news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,918.18. The trade was a 53.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

