Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 239,473 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

