Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 47,881 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Up 4.9 %

AGX opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.49. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $162.78.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 22.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $602,383.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,745 shares in the company, valued at $31,015,962.45. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGX

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.