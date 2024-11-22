Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

