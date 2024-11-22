Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 65,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 143,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

