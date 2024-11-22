Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.54 and last traded at $104.98, with a volume of 18398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

