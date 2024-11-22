Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.
Comet Industries Trading Up 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$21.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.31.
About Comet Industries
Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comet Industries
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.