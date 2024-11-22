Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 102151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCL

Colabor Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$104.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.20.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.