Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 7743829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.