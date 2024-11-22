ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 586086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ChromaDex Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.75 and a beta of 1.88.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChromaDex

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

