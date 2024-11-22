Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chiba Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on CHBAY
Chiba Bank Price Performance
About Chiba Bank
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chiba Bank
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.