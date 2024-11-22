Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chiba Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.50.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

