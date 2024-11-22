Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $244,322.91. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

