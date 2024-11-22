Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $244,322.91. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Dividend History for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

