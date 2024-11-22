Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 110,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 206,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

