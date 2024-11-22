Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,408 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,142,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $464,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 117.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $332.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.84 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

