CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,431 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $107,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $121.66 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.