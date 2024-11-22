Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Sells 13,933 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $85,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $246.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.15 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

