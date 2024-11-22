Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.74 and traded as high as C$11.24. Cascades shares last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 92,573 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -114.29%.
In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
