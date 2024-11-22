Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.73 and traded as high as C$10.25. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$10.20, with a volume of 2,385,860 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.74.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Insiders have sold 974,079 shares of company stock worth $10,016,304 in the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

