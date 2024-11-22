Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 513,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Cannabist Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.

Further Reading

