Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 513,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Cannabist Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
About Cannabist
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.