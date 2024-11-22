C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 2,612,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,413,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in C3.ai by 4.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

