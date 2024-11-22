BRP (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$65.97 and last traded at C$66.53, with a volume of 29867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.88.

A number of analysts have commented on DOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$94.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.890971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

