Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

BYPLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

