BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $64.37 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,445 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $64,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after buying an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $76,321,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $122.25 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

