BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

NRG opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NRG Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its stake in NRG Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 79,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

