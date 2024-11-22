BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus raised GAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $23.72. 16,813,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.