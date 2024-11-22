B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a 570.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.
In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
