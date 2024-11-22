B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 358.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BME has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a 640.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a 570.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a 469.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goodbody set a 660.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

BME stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

