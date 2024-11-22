BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,296,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033,899 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $74,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 57,123 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,268 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 294,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 412,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 60.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.9 %

BB stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. This trade represents a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

